Healthy Gut Importance and the Power of Probiotics with Dr. Donald Ellsworth

Did you know that gut health plays a major role in your overall wellness, from your mood and immunity to joint and heart health?

In this episode, Dr. Ellsworth discusses how chronic inflammation, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, and harmful additives are contributing to gut dysfunction and leaky gut syndrome. He explores the powerful impact of the microbiome and how probiotic therapies, like Lactobacillus Reuteri (L.Reuteri) yogurt, can help restore balance and reverse damage.

You’ll also learn how to support key bacteria naturally through lifestyle, diet, and supplementation, while avoiding common gut-damaging substances. Discover how to heal your gut lining, reduce toxic inflammation, and improve everything from sleep and stress to muscle strength and skin health!

