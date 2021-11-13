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Co-Founder of Greenpeace, Dr. Patrick Moore tears apart the "Green New Deal"
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200 views • November 13, 2021
🔥🔥BQQQQM🔥🔥
SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR ALL CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISTS WHO INSIST ON SPREADING THE LIE THAT CO2 IS BAD!
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🚨💥 Co-Founder of Greenpeace, Dr. Patrick Moore tears apart the "Green New Deal" and explains how CO2 is an essential buildingblock for all life on earth!
Climate change - Global Warming
SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR ALL CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVISTS WHO INSIST ON SPREADING THE LIE THAT CO2 IS BAD!
==========
🚨💥 Co-Founder of Greenpeace, Dr. Patrick Moore tears apart the "Green New Deal" and explains how CO2 is an essential buildingblock for all life on earth!
Climate change - Global Warming
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