Property Tax Exposed

This is a montage of audio from my Federal District Court hearing in Philadelphia. I've structured it as a mini tutorial on what property taxes are and provided examples of how every County in the U.S. is falsifying its property tax roll! As of the publishing date of this video, 3/1/2025, my case is in the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. The DIstrict Court tried to claim it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, and the first 3 judge Appellate Court at first tried to affirm that and they did it outside of the Appeal process! I filed for an en banc rehearing and it appears they have now accepted it to review the multitude of errors made by the District Court and their own 3 judge panel. It appears that in explosive cases such as this, the courts don't like following the Rules of Civil Procedure!

Website: http://municipalterrorism.com

YouTube: / @alphonsofaggiolo7639

Telegram: https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo