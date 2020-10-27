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BBC hit piece on Kate Shemirani
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119 views • October 27, 2020
The UK state (Met Police) arrested Kate Shermiani at the 19th Sept Trafalgar Sq 'Unite for Freedom' rally. They locked her up, raided her home took confidential patient records, science study papers and laptops (had a shit in her house for good measure). They establish she had a disaffected Eton educated son studying at the London School of Economics. In collaboration with the BBC produced this hit piece on her. A discussing intrusion into her personal and family life.
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