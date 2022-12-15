Sam Bankman Fried's family is involved in pandemic, World Economic Forum'

"Sam Bankman Fried's brother and aunt both have extremely sketchy ties to health care, the medical industry and the global elites."
Tiktokker @cryptosunglasses reveals the Bankman Fried's family ties to the world economic forum and beyond.
As for the WEF, its ties with Bankman-Fried extend to his family as well. His aunt, Linda P. Fried, an epidemiologist who serves as the dean of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, is listed on the WEF’s website.
