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Operation Scorpio #90 - 27 November 21 - Guests: Russ Winter + Daryl Wayne hour 1; Solaris Blueraven hours 2 & 3
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780 views • November 28, 2021
The great Russ Winter (winterwatch.net) smells something fishy about the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre by jogger Darnel Scott, Scorpio has summoned a roundtable of Russ, Giuseppe, and Daryl Wayne to evaluate and discuss the evidence. The heroic Solaris Blueraven (https://solarisblueraven.webs.com/ returns for hours 2 and 3 to discuss her latest insights into the metaphysical, the esoteric and the evil that attacks us all.
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