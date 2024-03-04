Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zuckerberg / Project Lifelog / Facebook Data Harvesting
channel image
Integritydesign
0 Subscribers
52 views
Published 13 hours ago

Watch this video of Scumbag Mark Zuckerberg as even MAINSTREAM news discusses him as a CIA operative named "overlord"

Fakebook shirt is video is linked here:

https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com/listing/fakebook-2024


Join the GREAT RESIST discord server here:

https://discord.gg/VgVfEjUCgD


Find more uncensored merch here, stickers, shirts, mugs, desk mats, etc:

https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com

Keywords
facebooksocial mediaciadepopulationdnazuckerbergintellegencecovidmrnapureblood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket