Zuckerberg / Project Lifelog / Facebook Data Harvesting

Watch this video of Scumbag Mark Zuckerberg as even MAINSTREAM news discusses him as a CIA operative named "overlord"
Fakebook shirt is video is linked here:
https://integritydesign.creator-spring.com/listing/fakebook-2024
Join the GREAT RESIST discord server here:
Find more uncensored merch here, stickers, shirts, mugs, desk mats, etc:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.