Have you heard about the Magic Money Computers? Yeah...Elon Musk, who still sometimes say worthwhile things although no one listens, dropped that the US government has numerous "magic money computers," which are very similar to Zcash. They can print as much money as they want without any corresponding debit coming off a balance sheet. They just print it and send it off, and no one ever even knows about it. In that sense, the US dollar and the banking system are very similar to Zcash.

Source @Dollar Vigilante

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