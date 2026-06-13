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Have you heard about the Magic Money Computers?
The Prisoner
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Have you heard about the Magic Money Computers? Yeah...Elon Musk, who still sometimes say worthwhile things although no one listens, dropped that the US government has numerous "magic money computers," which are very similar to Zcash. They can print as much money as they want without any corresponding debit coming off a balance sheet. They just print it and send it off, and no one ever even knows about it. In that sense, the US dollar and the banking system are very similar to Zcash.

Source @Dollar Vigilante

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Christ is KING!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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