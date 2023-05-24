SEE A FOREST 1 YEAR AFTER A MAJOR FOREST FIRE IN ALBERTA

I am here to bring the voice of reason to the country. Behind me is a forest that burned a year ago and now all the grass and saplings have returned. Look at all of the green growing in between the burned out trees. The soil has been supercharged with more carbon than is necessary for a new forest to grow, which is why new trees grow rapidly and why everybody should just fucking relax about forest fires. You might be right, these forest fires in Alberta might be deliberately set but the forest will grow back stronger than it ever was before.

