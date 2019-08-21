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Antarctica Pt 4: Who are the Nordics?
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226 views • August 21, 2019
In this series, we will go against some popular ideas and let the scriptures themselves define just who is in the Hollow Earth and what they are doing. This mystery has much real history and observable evidence to correspond to what the Bible could be in identifying just who the Nordic type Aliens really are. Controversial to some but backed by the scriptures
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