Morning Manna - October 13, 2025 - Proverbs 14:11-15 - The Two Paths of the Heart

Proverbs 14:11–15 contrasts the destinies of the wicked and the upright, revealing that moral integrity—not external success—determines lasting stability. The wicked build what will not stand; the upright dwell securely though humbly. The passage warns that a way may seem right yet lead to death, calling for discernment rooted in truth rather than emotion or conformity. The simple accept appearances; the wise test every path before walking it.
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
