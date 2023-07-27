Jul 25, 2023
Your New Trends Journal is out "BLIMPITIS: USA WE'RE #1"
In today's episode Gerald Celente describes the new virus plaguing the world, blimpitis. Also, the latest updates in the Middle East, Ukraine and the economic outlook.
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
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