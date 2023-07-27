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BLIMPITIS: USA WE'RE #1
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72 views • July 27, 2023

Gerald Celente
Jul 25, 2023
Your New Trends Journal is out "BLIMPITIS: USA WE'RE #1" In today's episode Gerald Celente describes the new virus plaguing the world, blimpitis. Also, the latest updates in the Middle East, Ukraine and the economic outlook. The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times. To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe Follow Gerald Celente on Twitter: http://twitter.com/geraldcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: http://facebook.com/gcelente Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geraldcelen... Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente Copyright © 2023 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.
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childrenrussiauseconomyaichinawarusaukrainegerald celenteinflationfatblimpitishumanity for peace
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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