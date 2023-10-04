🩸 Discover a Lifesaving Therapy for Sickle Cell Patients! 🩹

Meet Carly Newton and Lori Harada, the dynamic duo of registered nurses and managers at Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, leading the way in advancing the Red Blood Cell Exchange therapy for sickle cell patients! 🩸💪
🎙️ https://bit.ly/47QmyKT
🌡️ What happens during the procedure?
1️⃣ The patient's blood is carefully pumped into our specialized system.
2️⃣ The blood is skillfully separated into red cells and plasma.
3️⃣ Red blood cells are directed to a waste bag.
4️⃣ In their place, healthy donor blood cells are seamlessly reinfused, creating a vital exchange.
This incredible transfusion therapy offers new hope and improved health for sickle cell patients. 🌟
Curious to learn more? 🎙️ Tune in to the full episode by clicking the link in our bio or the description above. 📲
