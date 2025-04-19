BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EU EXPANSIONISM turning Moldova into Ukraine 2.0
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 3 weeks ago

EU EXPANSIONISM turning Moldova into Ukraine 2.0

Moldova has descended into AUTOCRACY under pressure from the EU.

Steffen Kotre, a German MP from the AfD party, breaks down the ominous developments for Sputnik: 

🔻EU EXPANSIONISM

The Sandu government wants to join the EU at any cost. In doing so, it is using all state power—including against the opposition. This occurs "with full support from the EU, which seeks to expand its political power."

🔻EU-BACKED DICTATORSHIP

"You can take a dictatorial approach [in Moldova], restrict freedom of expression, hinder religious celebrations. It doesn't matter [for Brussels]. But it also shows us what kind of ideology prevails in the EU."

🔻ANTI-CHRISTIAN CRUSADE

"We can see that the West - Germany, and the EU - have been taking an aggressive stance against Russia for a long time. And that is why Moldovan Orthodoxy is now also coming under pressure from this side."

🔻UKRAINE 2.0?

"We have seen how Western politicians, the EU... and the US have interfered in Ukraine. We're also seeing this interference in Moldova, and unfortunately, similar scenarios could arise."

🔻DIVIDED NATION

Despite most Moldovan voters in Russia being deprived of their right to vote in the nation's EU referendum, the outcome was still very close, Kotre stresses. Moldova’s society is deeply divided — and the EU is deepening the rift.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy