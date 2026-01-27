BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Year 2026: Changing Markets, Silver, and Retirement Planning
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
23 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 23 hours ago

GOLD & SILVER GUIDE ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)

As 2026 begins, markets are shifting and long-term forces are becoming clearer.

For retirees and those preparing for retirement, understanding what’s changing matters more than reacting to daily noise.

In this update, we look at why gold and silver remain important to watch as the dollar and global economy continue to evolve — and how staying informed can lead to better decisions throughout the year.

Discover why silver is now a strategic asset.

Download your FREE guide: ►►► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide

Or call Augusta team at 855-466-4671 for further details.

Keywords
economyeconomy newsgoldus economysilverfinance newsinflationgold priceprecious metalsinvestmentsgold iradebt crisissilver pricesilver pricessilver irainvesting in precious metalssilver investingsilver vs goldsilver and goldinvesting in silvershould you invest in silversilver surgeis it worth it to invest in silversilver price surgesilver in 2026
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Mike Adams
Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Cassie B.
Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Kevin Hughes
SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

Patrick Lewis
Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy