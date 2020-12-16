CITIZEN ENFORCERS: YOU ARE COMPLICIT IN THE MURDER OF AMERICANS

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I had a horrible experience in a hospital emergency room tonight that made me realize how many Americans are dying alone because, covid. In my view, what I share in this video amounts to crimes against humanity and the citizens who enforce these "policies" or "orders" are complicit in these deaths, many of which I would argue are murders brought about by these anti-human hospital and local & state government "policies".