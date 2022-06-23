The main problem is that after the Great Patriotic War they did not finish off the criminals who collaborated with the Nazis.





◾️Alexander Kurenkov, a member of the DPR People's Council Committee on Security and Defense, told the Donbass channel.





◾️“Let's remember Nikita Khrushchev, who came to power after Stalin's death and all these collaborators were rehabilitated by his decrees,” the deputy says.





◾️ Remember, Khrushchev lied!