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The CDC Confirming Again -Only 6% Of Covid-19 Deaths Were From The Corona Virus
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183 views • January 03, 2022
The CDC (Centers of Disease Creation) is now confirming again what they posted last year. Only 6% of Covid-19 deaths actually were from the Corona virus. 94 times out of 100 the cause of death was really something else.
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