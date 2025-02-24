Self-Harm Survivor Shares How Family Ministered During Darkest Days - Christine Chappell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes the most helpless feeling in the world is watching someone you love suffer, but thankfully, there are many ways we can minister to them in times of need and show the love of Christ. Christine Chappell has a lot of experience in this area. As a survivor of self-harm and other severe emotionally painful issues, she is now a Biblical counselor who encourages those who are suffering to engage with God amid emotional pain. Christine's struggles began during her senior year of high school when she was in a major car accident and her world turned upside down. She talks about the intrinsic importance of having friends and family who are there and sympathize rather than condemn or distance. Just addressing self-harm is not enough - parents must engage their children in loving conversation and create open lines of communication.
TAKEAWAYS
Cry out to the Lord in your distress and He will be faithful to you
Self-harm shouldn’t be a silent struggle
Self-harm is not merely an external problem, it is indicative of a deeper problem
Self-harm may be defined as a sort of unhealthy “self-soothing” behavior
