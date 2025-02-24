BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self-Harm Survivor Shares How Family Ministered During Darkest Days - Christine Chappell
Counter Culture Mom
405 followers
13 views • 2 months ago


Sometimes the most helpless feeling in the world is watching someone you love suffer, but thankfully, there are many ways we can minister to them in times of need and show the love of Christ. Christine Chappell has a lot of experience in this area. As a survivor of self-harm and other severe emotionally painful issues, she is now a Biblical counselor who encourages those who are suffering to engage with God amid emotional pain. Christine's struggles began during her senior year of high school when she was in a major car accident and her world turned upside down. She talks about the intrinsic importance of having friends and family who are there and sympathize rather than condemn or distance. Just addressing self-harm is not enough - parents must engage their children in loving conversation and create open lines of communication.



TAKEAWAYS


Cry out to the Lord in your distress and He will be faithful to you


Self-harm shouldn’t be a silent struggle


Self-harm is not merely an external problem, it is indicative of a deeper problem


Self-harm may be defined as a sort of unhealthy “self-soothing” behavior



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

My Teen is Depressed book: https://amzn.to/4gPzGmP


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTINE CHAPPELL

Website: https://christinemchappell.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinemchappell/

X: https://x.com/chappellwrites

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@christinemchappell

Podcast: https://christinemchappell.com/podcast/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblefamilyemotionalcrisispainmental healthcounselingsurvivorself harmtina griffincounter culture mom showbehavioralchristine chappell
