And We Know 11.15.2023 GA+MI wins, Transhumanism, Free Speech under attack, No impeachment Pray!

LT of And We Know
Nov 15, 2023
We saw some major victories for the last election and for the 2024 election, exposed more Rinos, experience more beatdowns of the mainstream evil news, experienced more talk on trā.ns humanism and continue to see the adverse affects of the jab on humanity. Let’s go.
Guns, Spain and Tucker https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1118
THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT — In between a busy schedule of fighting the Deep State in sham court cases and rallying across America, President Donald J. Trump found time to give best wishes to a couple https://t.me/traceytray17/186781
EXCLUSIVE: America's frightening new bat lab: $12m taxpayer-funded NIH research facility in Colorado will import bats from Asia and infect them with deadly diseases - in project with China-linked scientists https://t.me/PepeMatter/17660
Notice how the mainstream media's instinct is to immediately call anyone who confronts them a conspiracy theorist. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17664
Gavin Newsome Confirms they Only Cleaned up for CCP President Xi JinPing https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65281
NY Kathy Hochul Announced New York is “Collecting Data” on Social Media for “Surveillance Efforts” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65292
Countless Illegals, Mainly Men, Enter Through US Homeowners Property every day https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65293
Ghana International Footballer Raphael Dwamena Collapses and Dies on the Field during a match, the Ghana Football Association announced. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/65295
Jaeson Jones talks to Texas DPS. Both good men., https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5890
The Republican Party won’t even impeach Mayorkas https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/5878
Powerful speech by this very articulate woman. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/128455
OB-GYN Drops Alarming Miscarriage Data Before Congress https://t.me/VigilantFox/10195
