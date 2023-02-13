2nd Amendment: Who is the Biggest Threat?

Who is more dangerous to the right to keep and bear arms - the people who outwardly push for more violations of your rights, or the people who claim to protect right, but actually ensure that law enforcement will continue helping the ATF?
Path to Liberty: Feb 13, 2023
