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Fauci Tortured and Murdered Hundreds of Children... [05.12.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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102 views • December 06, 2021
Note: The best Lie comtain a lot of Truth, I have difficulty, and it pises me off that the idiot Wil Paranormal not put links to verify under his videos...
- Does the idiot try to hide something?
- Is there something he don't want people to know?
- Do he believe will achieves more credibility and integrity for him?
- Don't he want us people to research the 'sources' he download from and following?
The Satanists and their servants PSYOPS are all places...

- Obama Is Hitler's Grandson
- Robert Kennedy's new book describes how Anthony Fauci tortured and murdered hundreds of orphaned children and later buried them in a New York cemetery.
- OBAMA IS HITLER'S GRANDSON
- 3 year old given the adult PFIZER shot by mistake?

wil paranormal
51235 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YWA9IAunrUP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vq9dxh-fauci-tortured-and-murdered-hundreds-of-children-obama-is-hitlers-grandson.html
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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