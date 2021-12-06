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Fauci Tortured and Murdered Hundreds of Children... [05.12.2021]
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102 views • December 06, 2021
Note: The best Lie comtain a lot of Truth, I have difficulty, and it pises me off that the idiot Wil Paranormal not put links to verify under his videos...
- Does the idiot try to hide something?
- Is there something he don't want people to know?
- Do he believe will achieves more credibility and integrity for him?
- Don't he want us people to research the 'sources' he download from and following?
The Satanists and their servants PSYOPS are all places...
- Obama Is Hitler's Grandson
- Robert Kennedy's new book describes how Anthony Fauci tortured and murdered hundreds of orphaned children and later buried them in a New York cemetery.
- OBAMA IS HITLER'S GRANDSON
- 3 year old given the adult PFIZER shot by mistake?
wil paranormal
51235 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YWA9IAunrUP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vq9dxh-fauci-tortured-and-murdered-hundreds-of-children-obama-is-hitlers-grandson.html
- Does the idiot try to hide something?
- Is there something he don't want people to know?
- Do he believe will achieves more credibility and integrity for him?
- Don't he want us people to research the 'sources' he download from and following?
The Satanists and their servants PSYOPS are all places...
- Obama Is Hitler's Grandson
- Robert Kennedy's new book describes how Anthony Fauci tortured and murdered hundreds of orphaned children and later buried them in a New York cemetery.
- OBAMA IS HITLER'S GRANDSON
- 3 year old given the adult PFIZER shot by mistake?
wil paranormal
51235 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YWA9IAunrUP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vq9dxh-fauci-tortured-and-murdered-hundreds-of-children-obama-is-hitlers-grandson.html
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