© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treason holds narrow constitutional definition yet public usage equates betrayal with capital deserving punishment. Dictionary meanings enable subjective accusations while historical severity fades. Plug-and-play terms revive moral weight without legal falsehood in contemporary discourse.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/who-is-a-traitor-treasons-legal-narrowness
#TreasonDefinition #DictionaryTraitor #ConstitutionalTreason #BetrayalAccusations #GallowsWords