The Long March Through the Institutions - Cultural Marxism: A parasitical invasion.

Merging Sociological and Psychological disciplines the Cultural Marxists from the School of Frankfurt developed a new form of weaponised pseudo-philosophical theories, and applied them with extreme prejudice against the unwitting minds of the middle classes, by parasitically invading the education establishments of the USA.

From these institutions their influence spread into the culture industry, show business, advertising, and mass media and became so well accepted that their piecemeal insertion of ‘new normals’ have now almost extended the promotion of ‘polymorphous perversity’, amongst other things, into the hearts and minds of the majority of the population of the entire globe.

The operator of this Brighteon channel holds that Marxism and Communism is the political extension of Freemasonry into the body politic. It progresses the pure Luciferian Doctrine of Freemasonry and the Kabala amongst the masses via a secular political ideology without having to reveal to the ‘useful idiots’ of the ideological movement the Babylonian mystery religion which is its wellspring. See some of the earlier posted videos for more information.

Here Dr Scott Masson talks of some of the main characters involved in the more public side of its development, and details Cultural Marxism’s main targets of attack, reserving the main thrust of its vehemence upon Christian values and beliefs.



“Political correctness does not legislate tolerance; it only organizes hatred.” – Jacques Barzun





From Dr Masson’s youtube synopsis:



Cultural Marxism arose in the West when it became apparent that the working classes were unwilling to rise up in violent revolt as they had in Russian in 1917. Early cultural Marxists realized that to succeed in the West, you needed a Marxism that took into account Western ways of thinking. Their allies were those sympathetic to the French Revolution, and they appealed to the same concepts of liberty, equality, and fraternity that animated the French Revolutionaries. But rather than an assault from without, the strategy was to subvert the West from within, through the so-called “long march through the institutions.” The West's commitment to progress made it the perfect carrier for a slow-moving transformative programme that began by identifying various opponents to liberty and equality, and anathematizing them. The final stage of the process was in the work of Herbert Marcuse, who attacked the very tolerance that permitted dissent within the Anglosphere, arguing that this freedom was actually oppressive because it assumed a common ground of humanity (and a shared universe of meaning) between opponents. Whereas for Marcuse, it was this common ground of human nature and the human family that could no longer be tolerated if liberation were to take place. Thus began the Sexual revolution that had already been announced back in the 1930s by Wilhelm Reich.