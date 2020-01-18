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The Truth and Vaccinations with Common Law Advocate Courtenay Heading (MIRRORED)
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236 views • January 18, 2020
The Truth and Vaccinations with Common Law Advocate Courtenay Heading (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/g3pFaeItxKw
My talk with Courtenay Heading Common Law Advocate who finds the truth about vaccinations, and is holding drug companies responsible for health damage. Please support my show and work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos and see my other interviews here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
Category
People & Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Jason Liosatos Outside The Box at:-
https://youtu.be/g3pFaeItxKw
My talk with Courtenay Heading Common Law Advocate who finds the truth about vaccinations, and is holding drug companies responsible for health damage. Please support my show and work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos and see my other interviews here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
Category
People & Blogs
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