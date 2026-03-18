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SCOTUS Blocks California - RINO's Hate Save Act - Iran Child Brides
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Supreme Court Blocks California Policy That Prohibited Outing Trans Kids


The case, Mirabelli v. Bonta, focused on whether parents can be notified if their child expresses gender nonconformity or changes pronouns at school.


The Supreme Court on Monday blocked California from enforcing a policy that restricted schools from informing parents if their child expresses gender nonconformity or attempts to change their name or pronouns.


The ruling in Mirabelli v. Bonta, a case on the court’s emergency, or “shadow,” docket, centered on children’s expressions of gender in schools. In an unsigned opinion, the court reinstated a lower court’s ruling that would have schools inform parents about their child’s gender expression.


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/supreme-court-gender-school-mirabelli-v-bonta_n_69810d97e4b009bf7bded09c



John Thune Is Working Overtime to See that Trump Loses Midterms and that SAVE America Act Is NEVER Passed Despite 84% Approval from American Public!


They’re not on our side.


Millions of Republican voters are scratching their heads, wondering why they should send Republicans to Washington, D.C. when they refuse to represent their voters.


Voter ID has the approval of 84% of the American public — that’s Democrats and Republicans!


But John Thune refuses to pass the legislation with his Republican majority, knowing that the GOP will then lose the midterms.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/



Senate RINOs SABOTAGE SAVE Act While Trump Administration Pushes Forward


The Senate GOP establishment is showing its true colors once again, actively working to sabotage the SAVE America Act despite clear voter mandate for election integrity measures. While President Trump and his administration push forward with their America First agenda, swamp creatures in the Senate are proving they'd rather appease the deep state than serve the American people who elected them.


The spectacle has been nothing short of disgraceful. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has engaged in classic failure theater, pretending to support the bill while doing everything possible to ensure its defeat. Texas Senator John Cornyn performed an embarrassing filibuster flip-flop that would make even the most seasoned RINO blush. And Alaska's Lisa Murkowski – no surprise here, Patriots – came out in outright opposition to basic election security measures.


https://nextnewsnetwork.com/2026/03/16/exposed-senate-rinos-sabotage-save-act-while-trump-administration-pushes-forward-mmt1og84



Child Marriage and Child Motherhood in Iran – A Human Rights Crisis and an Urgent Call for International Action


Child marriage – the marriage of individuals under the age of 18 – and its direct consequence, child motherhood (pregnancy and motherhood before 18), remain grave human rights concerns in Iran. Despite certain social advancements, a significant proportion of Iranian girls are still forced into marriage before reaching adulthood. According to official statistics, one in five registered marriages involves individuals under 18, and 5% involve individuals under 15. These alarming figures highlight widespread violations of children’s rights – particularly girls’ rights – as international standards recognize anyone under 18 as a child. Marriage at this age is therefore considered a form of forced marriage and constitutes a violation of the principle of free and full consent. Child marriage robs girls of their right to childhood, education, and healthy development, while exposing them to heightened risks of violence and exploitation. Addressing this pervasive issue demands urgent, coordinated action at both the national and international levels.


https://femena.net/2025/10/13/child-marriage-and-child-motherhood-in-iran-a-human-rights-crisis-and-an-urgent-call-for-international-action/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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