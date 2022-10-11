Fiery tail comes down over russia / World preps for WW3 as Wormwood-Planet x comes / EndTimes / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 8, 2022 Today is now 10/9/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights; Breaking news coming out of the Ukraine/Russian war... A bridge which was a sign of Russia's annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 had a massive explosion which killed three people, investigators say.. Nobody is claiming anyone strangely. Russia isn't pointing fingers at another, they are saying a lorry blew up. Though I highly doubt that it's kind of obvious someone purposely blew it. And strangely I believe Putin just turned 70 years old the same day as the explosion last night. Things are amping up globally war wise as bible prophecy is coming to pass. Over st Petersburg Russia a fiery atmospheric cloud tail came down in the sky which is a sign a planet x System body was passing earth. Whenever certain bodies pass earth they can manipulate our atmosphere changing our cloud structures even when passing far away from earth. There's some researchers who say it's due to petrol coming down. One problem with that theory. Petrol comes down from nibiru. We have multiple planets and moons surrounding earth, the sun and our moon within the planet x system with other planet bodies and celestial objects that have come in with our solar system. Different objects passing create their own cloud signature in our skies. Not all from the petrol I keep hearing... Ukraines puppet president zelinsky called for NATO to strike russia first in a preemptive attack on Russia. Then he came out denying he ever said that. Sadly many are choosing sides in a war where in Ukraine their leader openly supports ( neo naz I azov troops) who have murdered Russian speaking ukranians within Ukraine. This is the same Ukrainian president who calls himself Jewish. He's no real jew as Jesus openly spoke that there is what's called the "synagogue of satan" in the bible... Meaning fake Jewish people such as the elite running things globally who call themselves Jewish yet are of SATAN. Just as bible scripture says there are those who say they are of Israel and aren't. Ukraines leader is a sellout to the same elite that fund chaos in our own country here in the U.S. Ukraine's president was an ACTOR before he became president... The rich and powerful of the world fund both sides of the war. Yet sadly more than half the world doesn't know reality and sits and cheers on a leader who allows nazis within his ranks as Ukrainian people will tell you who they are afraid of and it's not all Russia. Just as choosing any other side is a bad decision with European leaders and U.S leaders that are beyond corrupted with Putin a psychotic communist who locks up Christians in jail for speaking openly about Jesus in his streets and kills anyone who disagrees with him. Time to wake to reality my friends that bible prophecy is occurring and the only true hope is by and through Jesus christ (yeshua). Not man or man's theologies... Our society is so beyond screwed up it sits their backing the same nazis and communists of old times that it once fought. It's hypocrisy in a sad way. Also youll see video footage by me showing 1-2 massive planet x system bodies and other objects passing the sun from the planet x system and what came in extra with the planet x system. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

LeyendaMisterioTV/ Fiery cloud tail over st Petersburg Russia- https://youtu.be/8krWrrkYiBA





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho2G9Afoedc



