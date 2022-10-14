Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2898b - The Jackals Are Making Their Move, Every Once In While Trump Has To Show Them Who He Is
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
X22 REPORT  Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2898b - Oct 13, 2022

The Jackals Are Making Their Move, Every Once In While Trump Has To Show Them Who He Is The [DS] is now pushing everything they have at Trump. The jackals are making their move. They are pushing the lawsuits, pushing subpoenas, they know that Durham is exposing their treasonous crimes and they know Trump has all the dirt on them. FISA (Full) will bring down the house, and this will lead to another and another. Trump has them exactly where he wants them, sometimes Trump (lion) has to show the jackals who he really is. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

