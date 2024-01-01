Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tel Aviv Will Be Burned': Hamas' Chilling Threat To Israel; Qassam Unveils M90 Rockets
channel image
White Knight
19 Subscribers
126 views
Published 19 hours ago

Hamas militants have issued a chilling threat, warning they will burn Tel Aviv with rockets and pledged to fight for the liberation of Jerusalem, according to a new video released from Al Qassam Brigades. The group unveiled M90 rockets and shared an undated video of them positioned towards Tel Aviv, hours after bombing Israeli city from Gaza strip.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewswarnwogreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket