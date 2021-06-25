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Media institutions as censorship authorities
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0 view • June 25, 2021
In Germany, the State Media Authorities, i.e. official authorities, have been taking action against critical online media since mid-February 2021. The death of freedom of speech and the free democratic order. No! Because “Freie Welt”, for example, won't let that happen to them....
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