Establishment Extremism

Dems Are The Extremists

* American extremists include some of our elected officials.

* Bankrupting America in the dead of night.

* What are they trying to hide from you?

* They have known they were going to do this for months.

* Establishment represents unique strain of extremism.

* The media’s label of extremism only applies to one side of the aisle.

The Ingraham Angle | 20 December 2022

