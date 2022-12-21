Create New Account
Establishment Extremism
Dems Are The Extremists

* American extremists include some of our elected officials.

* Bankrupting America in the dead of night.

* What are they trying to hide from you?

* They have known they were going to do this for months.

* Establishment represents unique strain of extremism.

* The media’s label of extremism only applies to one side of the aisle.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 20 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317572600112

Keywords
laura ingrahamnancy pelosibankruptjoe bidenliberalismdemonicidiocracychuck schumerprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismextremismslave statekleptocracykakistocracyregressivism

