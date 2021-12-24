Europa: The Last Battle



Since the mid-20th century, the world has only ever heard one side of the most horrific war in history. Only a single narrative of the great conflict has been heard. This narrative totally ignores critical history leading up to WWII, ignores vital information from the actual war years, and outright fabricates lie after lie.



We're today living in the world of the victors of that war and without an objective & rational view of our history, we're doomed to repeat the mistakes. After WWII, the victors of the war not only went on to write our history books, infiltrate our media and public education but even criminalizing the mere questioning of the official story’s orthodoxy. The truth is, that our world today can only be understood through a correct understanding of World War II & the architects of it.



In it, you will find the secret history, where you will find the real causes of the events. It presents the true historical events that lead to WWII, as well as the aftermath.