2024-1-10 a primer on the calendar, God's appointed times

2024-1-11 resources to further you in your walk with the Father





You will want your own audio bible files to listen to, so you listen why you work, and cover the materials. When You hear the Father speak to you about something, pause it, make a note real quick that you can look into later that night, and then keep going. Listening to the word will allow you to devour chapters, and that parts that would have put you to sleep reading, you will just listen over them and get to the parts where God is speaking to you. Don't over do it though. Balance.





compressed verision...only 1.1mb

https://archive.org/details/1-genesis-c





128kps version...larger file...better quality

https://archive.org/details/19-psalms-in-audio-with-chapters-from-the-kjv-of-the-bible._202302





I would download both, so you have a good one for your desktop, and if you have limited space on your ipod or something, you can load the compressed version.





~You will want your own offline KJV text, that you open in pdf, edit back the names, save, and you don't have to do it anymore. Very helpful! especially since they are behind the scenes changing the greek from the textus recptus, to the byzantine, to water down versions. They are continually watering it down until you lose all meaning......just be nice. No thanks!

https://archive.org/details/2024-1-7-kjv-bible-text-offline





~a place you check for the new moons, click the lumination tab at the bottom, and if it is about 1.7% lumination, you should be able to see the new moon in the west just above the setting sun (is this opposite on the other side of the earth? I don't know). The new moon is a sliver, hard to see, and usually follows the sun down as its setting. You only have a short window to see it after the sun goes down. The darker it starts to get, the easier it is to see, but since they chemtrail the crap out of the sun trying to block life from the earth, it is usually a hazy chemtrailed microwaved mess. We are living in the end. Detox with activated charcoal, EDTA, borax, cilantro, sweating. Reload your body back with the good metals afterwards like zinc and calcium.

https://www.moongiant.com/calendar/





~here is an awesome desktop bible program, download and install, and then click the download tab at the top inside the program to download the bibles...get the KJV, KJV+, NKJV, along with the WLC hebrew, and the textcus receptus greek. In comparison, you will see that almost every other version has been watered down. I can make a video to show you if you want.

https://e-sword.net/downloads.html





~WLC - the proper masoretic text - your own version!!!

https://archive.org/details/wlc-entire-masoretic-text-offline-use









[email protected]