DAVID CLEMENTS ON THE RECENT ARIZONA-SINALOA BOMBSHELL

David Clements shares his thoughts on the recent Arizona testimony in front of the legislature from his perspective as a former New Mexico prosecutor. His cases involved cartel/ gang money laundering activities which is what has potentially been uncovered on a massive scale in Arizona. The allegations by attorney John Thaler detail extensive real estate fraud and bribery of many [s]elected officials, including Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes and a number of judges. There was also mention of New Mexico. It is the culmination of a multi year investigation, which only recently and unexpectedly has uncovered election fraud as part of the 'conspiracy'. Is this why Kari Lake has not been able to get traction with her lawsuits even though she has provided massive evidence of fraud?
Find out more about David's work at: theprofessorsrecord.com
On J6 prisoners at: theprisonersrecord.com
On Telegram: https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord
On Truth Social: @professordavidclements
More on John Thaler:
https://rumble.com/v2avkm2-we-have-the-receipts-on-judges-rico-violations-and-more...-maricopa-aztruth.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/watch-forensic-investigator-john-thaler-joins-brannon-howse-following-explosive-claims-that-sinaloa-cartel-uses-bribes-money-laundering-to-control-maricopa-county-elections/
Conscious Action for Truth – the CAT in CAT Chats
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats
"Faith never knows where it is being led, but it loves and knows the One who is leading".
Oswald Chambers
