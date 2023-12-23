"It Came Upon the Midnight Clear"
Lyrics: Edmund H. Sears
Music: Richard Storrs Willis
Arranged by OlioDev
Source: Hymn 62. Page 40. Free Methodist Hymnal (Jan 1910 · Free Methodist Publishing House). Public Domain.
Background Image Credit: Image by Enrique (https://pixabay.com/users/elg21-3764790/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=5830698) from Pixabay (https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=5830698)
