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Is Biden our Chavez? Could we go through hunger, poverty and hyperinflation in the next decade?
man made survival
man made survival
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52 views • January 20, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we get straight to the point and take a look at how you wallet will hurt in a near future.

We answer the questions "Is Biden our Chavez?" And how we could we face hunger, poverty and hyperinflation in the next 4 years?

Are you prepared for hyperinflation to last a decade? There's still time, but now it's the time to start!

Always Ready!

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