TRUTH BOMBS - Prepare To Be Offended - The Kevin J. Johnston Show!

After a near-death experience, Canada's Number One Pdocaster, Kevin J. Johnston, has decided that he is no longer going to hold back the truth - MANY people will hate this episode, but alas, no matter, IT MUST BE DONE!
The Kevin J. Johnston Show is EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM Eastern Time on
www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.