© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurse's Passionate Video: Dangers of Wearing a Face Mask and Health Canada Say's 'No' To the Mask (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
402 views • May 25, 2020
Nurse's Passionate Video: Dangers of Wearing a Face Mask and Health Canada Say's 'No' To the Mask (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Global Agenda at:-
https://youtu.be/usFHyKFnLIA
I found this very passionate Registered Nurse while I was surfing today and I want to share her message. Shoutout to AllTheWorldsAStage YT Channel for posting her remarks on why wearing a mask for long periods of time is not a good thing. I also share with you some of my articles of research that I found while I was looking at mask wearing health and safety. It was interesting to note that I found the Government of Canada's Influenza Pandemic Playbook which was posted on December 18th, 2018 just two years before the real Pandemic hit. What is very interesting is that the Health Canada's recommendation is that there is NO evidence that shows 'well' persons need to wear face masks during an influenza pandemic. Only 'ill' persons are required to wear masks as they are to be stopped from sneezing and coughing. As you will see in the video wearing face masks for long periods of time can cause more harm then good. People need to research for themselves. If you are NOT sick or showing symptoms wearing a mask can be doing harm to your lungs. What is the saying? In with the 'good' and out with the 'bad'?
#FaceMaskProtocol #CarbonDioxide #HealthCanada
Related video and channel:
RN Nurse Discusses Harms of Wearing Masks Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic Lockdowns Quarantine
AllTheWorldsAStage
https://youtu.be/4djq2phSbhE
Related links:
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
https://scroll.in/pulse/860276/no-good-choices-a-mask-may-block-out-some-pollution-but-have-other-ill-health-effects
https://www.livescience.com/cdc-recommends-face-masks-coronavirus.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4868614/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Emails: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda Main Channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/MarkCharles29
Global Agenda II
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Periscope
https://www.pscp.tv/BD007Marky/follow
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel Global Agenda at:-
https://youtu.be/usFHyKFnLIA
I found this very passionate Registered Nurse while I was surfing today and I want to share her message. Shoutout to AllTheWorldsAStage YT Channel for posting her remarks on why wearing a mask for long periods of time is not a good thing. I also share with you some of my articles of research that I found while I was looking at mask wearing health and safety. It was interesting to note that I found the Government of Canada's Influenza Pandemic Playbook which was posted on December 18th, 2018 just two years before the real Pandemic hit. What is very interesting is that the Health Canada's recommendation is that there is NO evidence that shows 'well' persons need to wear face masks during an influenza pandemic. Only 'ill' persons are required to wear masks as they are to be stopped from sneezing and coughing. As you will see in the video wearing face masks for long periods of time can cause more harm then good. People need to research for themselves. If you are NOT sick or showing symptoms wearing a mask can be doing harm to your lungs. What is the saying? In with the 'good' and out with the 'bad'?
#FaceMaskProtocol #CarbonDioxide #HealthCanada
Related video and channel:
RN Nurse Discusses Harms of Wearing Masks Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic Lockdowns Quarantine
AllTheWorldsAStage
https://youtu.be/4djq2phSbhE
Related links:
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
http://medcraveonline.com/JLPRR/JLPRR-01-00021.pdf
https://scroll.in/pulse/860276/no-good-choices-a-mask-may-block-out-some-pollution-but-have-other-ill-health-effects
https://www.livescience.com/cdc-recommends-face-masks-coronavirus.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4868614/
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Emails: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda Main Channel
http://www.youtube.com/c/MarkCharles29
Global Agenda II
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Periscope
https://www.pscp.tv/BD007Marky/follow
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.