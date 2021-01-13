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24 Dead In NY Nursing Home Days After Getting The Jab!
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1334 views • January 13, 2021
24 Dead and 137 Infected in Nursing Home After COVID-19 Vaccination – Previously, They Had ZERO Deaths from Covid :

Things seem to be working backwards at The Commons on St. Anthony nursing home in Auburn, New York. Vaccinating people is supposed to reduce or end coronavirus deaths. Right?

But, at The Commons, such deaths are reported to have occurred only after residents began receiving coronavirus vaccinations.

James T. Mulder wrote Saturday at syracuse.com that until December 29 there had been no coronavirus deaths at The Commons.

December 29, when deaths of residents with coronavirus began occurring at The Commons, is also, Mulder’s article discloses, seven days days after the nursing home began giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents, with 80 percent of residents so far having been vaccinated.

Over a period of less than two weeks since December 29, Mulder relates that 24 coronavirus-infected residents at the 300-bed nursing home have died.

Is the timing just a strange coincidence?

This is the penultimate paragraph of Mulder’s article, where vaccinations at The Commons is mentioned:

“The nursing home began vaccinating residents Dec. 22. So far 193 residents, or 80%, and 113 employees, or less than half the staff, have been vaccinated. The nursing home plans to do more vaccinations Jan. 12.”

MIRROR SOURCE:
Waking the Future: https://lbry.tv/@wakingthefuture:0
https://lbry.tv/@wakingthefuture:0/Episode-314-24-Dead-In-NY-Nursing-Home-After-Recieving-The-Jab:0

Text Source : https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/24-dead-and-137-infected-in-nursing-home-after-covid-19-vaccination-previously-they-had-zero-deaths-from-covid.html

Thanks to Roland Z for tip.
Keywords
covid vax24 deathsauburn nythe commons
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