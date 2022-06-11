HERE IT IS PATRIOTS. A TV Camera records live broadcast with Chosen face of anyone yet the acting and talent skills of another. CGI PROOFS.

TECHNOLOGY AT ITS FINEST - Here we Go Fans of DEVOLUTION to PROVE we have the technology now to impact a WAG THE DOG NARRATIVE TO USE CGI & ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY TO FOOL THE SLEEPER PUBLIC WHILE A MILITARY STING OPERATION TAKES PLACE.





Here it IS Patriots Proof. ON JUNE 7th, 2022 Episode of Americas Got Talent they Introduce the Technology to explain how White Hats are winning the war while cabal assets think their leaders are alive and free!





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