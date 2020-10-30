VANDANA SHIVA EXPOSES BILL GATES.

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world-famous environmental activist from India,Shiva is one of the leaders and board members of the International Forum on Globalization (with Jerry Mander, Ralph Nader, and Jeremy Rifkin), and a figure of the anti-globalization movement.[4] She has argued in favor of many traditional practices, as in her interview in the book Vedic Ecology (by Ranchor Prime). She is a member of the scientific committee of the Fundacion IDEAS, Spain's Socialist Party's think tank.[5] She is also a member of the International Organization for a Participatory Society.[6] She received the Right Livelihood Award in 1993, an award established by Swedish-German philanthropist Jakob von Uexkull, and regarded as an "Alternative Nobel Prize"