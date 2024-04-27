Heal Yourself Naturally! Herbal Remedies & Plant Identification

Leah and Michelle take you on a FUN and educational tour around God's Little Acre identifying herbal plants with a new APP called Picture This! Join us for some fun, laughs, and knowledge!
Download the Apps here:
Google Play store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cn.danatech.xingseus&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1
Apple Store:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/picturethis-plant-identifier/id1252497129
