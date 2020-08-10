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Is the US and China destined to go to war? Major defense strategist say we will have war in 3 years
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48 views • August 10, 2020
On this episode Of The Man Made Survival Show I tell you what you need to consider when making your plan for survival! Do you know what’s the first step you should take? Many people get it wrong! Find out in the video if you’re right!
Also, I talk about China surpassing the US in every aspect and how that could bring us into a war within the next 3 years. The time table has been set. Will you be ready before the nukes start flying?
Always Ready!
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Also, I talk about China surpassing the US in every aspect and how that could bring us into a war within the next 3 years. The time table has been set. Will you be ready before the nukes start flying?
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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