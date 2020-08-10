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Is the US and China destined to go to war? Major defense strategist say we will have war in 3 years
man made survival
man made survival
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48 views • August 10, 2020
On this episode Of The Man Made Survival Show I tell you what you need to consider when making your plan for survival! Do you know what’s the first step you should take? Many people get it wrong! Find out in the video if you’re right!

Also, I talk about China surpassing the US in every aspect and how that could bring us into a war within the next 3 years. The time table has been set. Will you be ready before the nukes start flying?


Always Ready!

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Keywords
preppermmstrade warsurvivalistchinadonald trumpxi jinpingchina trade warus chinanew cold warmanmadesurvivalman made survivalusa chinachina us warus china newsusa and chinachina cold warus china conflictus china warus china seachengdu consulateus consulate chengduconsulate chengdu
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