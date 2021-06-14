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[VOSTFR] L'histoire du racisme de la planification familiale
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Lien en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_Parenthood
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Sanger
#KidsLivesMatter
Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4IlHCIKoNI
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Planned_Parenthood
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Sanger
#KidsLivesMatter
Vidéo originale :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4IlHCIKoNI
CHAINE DE SECOURS abonnez-vous :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6phasKxrLDCxayD6WTlP4Q
Me suivre sur les differents réseaux :
http://www.youtube.com/c/Miniver1984
Me soutenir si vous le souhaitez ce n'est pas une obligation mais ça aiderait beaucoup la chaine à se développer pour le futur
Paypal : http://urlz.fr/dr03
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