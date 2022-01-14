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This Stuff is Showing it’s Fangs
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60 views • January 14, 2022
My suggestion here is to remember to be who you want to be. Even if that means change is needed. Change now! Don’t wait on anything in these times.
Fear is being used as a weapon against us AND we will win!
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
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Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
Fear is being used as a weapon against us AND we will win!
Please “like” the video and “follow” me on this platform.
Brought to you by https://ActOnEnergetics.com
Join here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
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