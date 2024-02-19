⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(19 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery repelled six attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 30th, 32nd, 60th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 30 servicemen, one Leopard tank, two armoured personnel carriers, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were eliminated.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation on the front line, and hit units of AFU 22nd, 42nd, 93rd mechanised, 79th, 80th air assault brigades close to Novomikhailovka, Grigorovka, Kurdyumovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, four attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade were repelled near Leninskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 275 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more favourable lines and positions, and fully liberated the coke and chemical plant.

Strikes were delivered at clusters of manpower and hardware of AFU 71st jaeger, 23rd mechanised, and 116th territorial defence brigades close to Solovyevo and Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 53rd, 59th mechanised, 3rd assault brigades were repelled near Lastochkino and Pervomayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 565 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of AFU 102nd, 128th territorial defence brigades close to Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

One attack launched by assault groups of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade was repelled close to Shevchenko (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 150 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 howitzer, and two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian troops, the AFU lost up to 45 Ukrainian troops, four pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one French-made SAMP/T air defence system, as well as AFU manpower and hardware in 138 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down 96 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Olshana, Krakhmalnoye, Timkovka (Kharkov region), Svatovo, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Artyomovsk, Peski, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ulyanovka, Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region), Razdolnoye (Kherson region), as well as two HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

📊 In total, 571 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,819 unmanned aerial vehicles, 471 air defence missile systems, 15,107 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,222 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,102 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 18,837 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.