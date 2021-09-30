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Ungodly Intentions Result In Conflict - Proverbs 30:32-33 (NIV)
32 “If you play the fool and exalt yourself,
or if you plan evil,
clap your hand over your mouth!
33 For as churning cream produces butter,
and as twisting the nose produces blood,
so stirring up anger produces strife.”
Proverbs Club Commentary
Forgo the paths of the Wicked.
Do not set foot on the path of the wicked
or walk in the way of evildoers.
Proverbs 4:14 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/37a23mxm
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