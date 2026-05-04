The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 427 - A Beastly Business

In this video I want to talk more at length about the Vatican Corporation and its World Business Empire. Since the end of WWII the world has been ALL about business and prosperity and “GIVE ME MY SLICE OF THE PIE!” People have been living the Luciferian “GREED IS GOOD” mantra without realizing it. The Jesuits created this FAKE post war economy. The Freemasons have been controlling world business for the Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire in return for worldly wealth and status. He who controls Banking and Business and Economies controls Human LIFE at its fundamental level! It’s that simple and NOT difficult to understand. Masonic politicians dictate LAWS that REGULATE Business right down to the grass roots level. IF anyone wants to succeed in business then they must jump through the Masonic regulatory structure HOOPS of Fees and Licences and Insurances and Legal Requirements OR they can’t engage in Business. No one can argue or debate about this. It is a fact. This is how FASCISM works with Government and Business JOINED at the hip from start to finish with their schemes for more and more profits and control. The average citizen goes along with the scheme in the hope of getting some crumbs dropped from the table by their Masonic Masters. This is HOW we KNOW that ROME controls it all. Rome controls ALL world Politics and Business! It’s called FASCISM! As I have been teaching for many years now, the world has been in an ever increasing state of FASCISM since WWI. Democracy is a FICTION that people believe because they believe the ELECTION and VOTING LIE! A FALSE prosperity from WORLD BUSINESS is what keeps people SILENT and CONTENT with their CRUMBS and held fast IN THEIR PLACE of growing SERVITUDE to BEASTLY BUSINESS!





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