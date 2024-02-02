Create New Account
The worse propaganda, you will never grow your own food again !
Published 14 hours ago

SOURCE : A Call For Vengeance

LINK : https://youtube.com/@callforvengeance?si=vuk62wy5fCVl5GOx


W.E.F Speaker Calls for “Ecocide” Laws Against Farming & Fishing, oh yeah not allow people to farm and fish and must be punished . Because we must eat bugs and man made lab food, they want to kill all of us with poison food and famine, it is genocide and against humanity  , do not listen these demons !


These demons are about to reap what they sewn, pure terror of the Lord !


That means if we grow food in our backyards we will be arrested. Unbelievable we are actually going into this time period.

Keywords
grow your own foodhomegrown foodnwo agendadepopulate agenda

