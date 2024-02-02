The worse propaganda, you will never grow your own food again !

SOURCE : A Call For Vengeance
LINK : https://youtube.com/@callforvengeance?si=vuk62wy5fCVl5GOx
W.E.F Speaker Calls for “Ecocide” Laws Against Farming & Fishing, oh yeah not allow people to farm and fish and must be punished . Because we must eat bugs and man made lab food, they want to kill all of us with poison food and famine, it is genocide and against humanity , do not listen these demons !
These demons are about to reap what they sewn, pure terror of the Lord !
That means if we grow food in our backyards we will be arrested. Unbelievable we are actually going into this time period.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.