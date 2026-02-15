JEFFREY EPSTEINː THE AUTOPSY DETAILS NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT

In this EDUCATIONAL video, I’m breaking down the autopsy photos that were recently discussed publicly and walking through what stands out to me from a mortician’s perspective.





This isn’t about who Jeffrey Epstein was. We all know...





This is about the night he died.





We’re looking at:





• The timeline





• The details that have been publicly reported





• The markings shown in the images





• Body positioning, gravity, lividity, and rigor mortis





• And why some of this has people raising eyebrows





The photos referenced were discussed on Megyn Kelly’s program during an interview with Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who had Dr. Michael Baden present at the autopsy.





Everything discussed here is based on publicly available reporting. I’m simply applying what I know about death, bodies, and how they behave.





We talk about death on this channel because death is a normal part of life — even when the circumstances are controversial, confusing, or uncomfortable.





If more information becomes available, we’ll break that down too.





