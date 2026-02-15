BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
JEFFREY EPSTEINː THE AUTOPSY DETAILS NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
125 views • 24 hours ago

In this EDUCATIONAL video, I’m breaking down the autopsy photos that were recently discussed publicly and walking through what stands out to me from a mortician’s perspective.


This isn’t about who Jeffrey Epstein was. We all know...


This is about the night he died.


We’re looking at:


• The timeline


• The details that have been publicly reported


• The markings shown in the images


• Body positioning, gravity, lividity, and rigor mortis


• And why some of this has people raising eyebrows


The photos referenced were discussed on Megyn Kelly’s program during an interview with Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, who had Dr. Michael Baden present at the autopsy.


Everything discussed here is based on publicly available reporting. I’m simply applying what I know about death, bodies, and how they behave.


We talk about death on this channel because death is a normal part of life — even when the circumstances are controversial, confusing, or uncomfortable.


If more information becomes available, we’ll break that down too.


#epsteinfiles #autopsy #educationalpurposes #deatheducation #science #rigormortis #bts #laurenthemortician


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gSGUFbOLo0


In related news:


Epstein Files Reveal Courtney Love 'Murdered' Kurt Cobain To Protect Elite Pedophile Ring


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fBKVDrFDyw

